Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Ground-granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS or GGBFS) is obtained by quenching molten iron slag (a by-product of iron and steel-making) from a blast furnace in water or steam, to produce a glassy, granular product that is then dried and ground into a fine powder. Ground -granulated blast furnace is highly cementitious and high in CSH (calcium silicate hydrates) which is a strength enhancing compound which increases the strength, durability and appearance of the concrete.
The industry's leading producers are ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel and POSCO, with revenues of 5.70%, 4.07%, 2.67% and 4.27% respectively in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market
In 2020, the global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market size was US$ 8900.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9923.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Scope and Market Size
Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market is segmented into
Specific Surface Area ? 300m²/Kg
Specific Surface Area ? 400m²/Kg
Specific Surface Area ? 500m²/Kg
Segment by Application, the Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market is segmented into
Cement Production
Concrete Aggregate
Roadbed Material
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Share Analysis
Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) product introduction, recent developments, Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel
China Baowu Steel Group
POSCO
Hesteel Group
JFE Steel
Tata Steel
Nucor Corporation
Hyundai Steel
Jiangsu Shagang Group
Ansteel Group
NLMK Group
Gerdau
Shougang Group
US Steel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Specific Surface Area ? 300m²/Kg
1.2.3 Specific Surface Area ? 400m²/Kg
1.2.4 Specific Surface Area ? 500m²/Kg
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Cement Production
1.3.3 Concrete Aggregate
1.3.4 Roadbed Material
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag
