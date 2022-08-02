Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Ground-granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS or GGBFS) is obtained by quenching molten iron slag (a by-product of iron and steel-making) from a blast furnace in water or steam, to produce a glassy, granular product that is then dried and ground into a fine powder. Ground -granulated blast furnace is highly cementitious and high in CSH (calcium silicate hydrates) which is a strength enhancing compound which increases the strength, durability and appearance of the concrete.

The industry's leading producers are ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel and POSCO, with revenues of 5.70%, 4.07%, 2.67% and 4.27% respectively in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101413/global-ground-granulated-blastfurnace-slag-2021-2027-358

In 2020, the global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market size was US$ 8900.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9923.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Scope and Market Size

Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market is segmented into

Specific Surface Area ? 300m²/Kg

Specific Surface Area ? 400m²/Kg

Specific Surface Area ? 500m²/Kg

Segment by Application, the Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market is segmented into

Cement Production

Concrete Aggregate

Roadbed Material

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Share Analysis

Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) product introduction, recent developments, Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Hesteel Group

JFE Steel

Tata Steel

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

NLMK Group

Gerdau

Shougang Group

US Steel

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101413/global-ground-granulated-blastfurnace-slag-2021-2027-358

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Specific Surface Area ? 300m²/Kg

1.2.3 Specific Surface Area ? 400m²/Kg

1.2.4 Specific Surface Area ? 500m²/Kg

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cement Production

1.3.3 Concrete Aggregate

1.3.4 Roadbed Material

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101413/global-ground-granulated-blastfurnace-slag-2021-2027-358

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/