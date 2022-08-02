Global Sodium Benzoate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Sodium benzoate is a substance which has the chemical formula C6H5COONa. It is a widely used food preservative, with an E number of E211. It is the sodium salt of benzoic acid and exists in this form when dissolved in water. It can be produced by reacting sodium hydroxide with benzoic acid.

In China, Sodium Benzoate key players include Wuhan Youji Industries, Tianjin Dongda Chemical, Benxi Black Horse Chemical, Jiangsu Shunfeng Chemical, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 80%.

In terms of product, Sodium Benzoate Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Beverage, followed by Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, etc.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101419/global-sodium-benzoate-2021-2027-832

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Benzoate Market

In 2020, the global Sodium Benzoate market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Sodium Benzoate Scope and Market Size

Sodium Benzoate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Benzoate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Sodium Benzoate market is segmented into

Sodium Benzoate Powder

Sodium Benzoate Granules

Sodium Benzoate Columnar

Segment by Downstream Industry, the Sodium Benzoate market is segmented into

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Benzoate Market Share Analysis

Sodium Benzoate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Sodium Benzoate product introduction, recent developments, Sodium Benzoate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wuhan Youji Industries

Tianjin Dongda Chemical

Liao Ning Huayi Chemical

Benxi Black Horse Chemical

Jiangsu Shunfeng Chemical

Shandong Province and Tai Wei Run Food

Eton Food

Tengzhou Aolong

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101419/global-sodium-benzoate-2021-2027-832

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Benzoate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Benzoate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sodium Benzoate Powder

1.2.3 Sodium Benzoate Granules

1.2.4 Sodium Benzoate Columnar

1.3 Market by Downstream Industry

1.3.1 Global Sodium Benzoate Market Size Growth Rate by Downstream Industry

1.3.2 Beverage

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Cosmetic

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sodium Benzoate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sodium Benzoate Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sodium Benzoate Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Sodium Benzoate Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Sodium Benzoate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Sodium Benzoate Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sodium Benzoate Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Sodium Benzoate Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Sodium Benzoate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sodium Benzoate Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Sodium Benzoate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Sodium Benzoate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Sodium Benzoate by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sodium Benzoate Manu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101419/global-sodium-benzoate-2021-2027-832

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/