Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Polyurethane dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.

Major manufacturers in the market are BASF, Bayer, Chemtura, Lubrizol, DSM, Stahl, Alberdingk Boley, Wanhua Chemical, Dow Chemical, UBE, Mitsui Chemicals, SiwoChem, DIC, Chase, etc. In 2019, top 10 players occupied over 65% market share, in term of value.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101420/global-polyurethane-dispersions-2021-2027-230

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market

In 2020, the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market size was US$ 1809.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3305.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Scope and Market Size

Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Share Analysis

Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) product introduction, recent developments, Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101420/global-polyurethane-dispersions-2021-2027-230

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 One-Component Polyurethane

1.2.3 Two-Component Polyurethane

1.2.4 Urethane-modified

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesive & Sealants

1.3.4 Leather Finishing

1.3.5 Paper & Textile

1.3.6 Fiber Glass Sizing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101420/global-polyurethane-dispersions-2021-2027-230

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/