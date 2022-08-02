Global Zeolite Membrane Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Zeolites — crystals composed of silicon, oxygen and aluminum — are good filters. Their porous structure can be fashioned into membranes to separate small molecules like water and carbon dioxide from larger ones.

There are a few players in zeolite membrane market such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kiriyama Glass Works, Fraunhofer IKTS, etc. Among them, Mitsubishi Chemical is the largest one with the percentage of 68.91% market share in 2019. Followed by Hitachi Zosen Corporation accounted for 8.68% market share in 2019.

Global Zeolite Membrane Market

In 2020, the global Zeolite Membrane market size was US$ 34 million and it is expected to reach US$ 136.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 22.2% during 2021-2027.

Zeolite Membrane market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

