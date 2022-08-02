Global ASA Copolymers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Acrylic-styrene-acrylonitrile copolymer (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.

One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.

According to the different properties, ASA can be divided into general grade, extrusion grade, heat resistant grade and others. General grade is used most widely and the price is the lowest, in 2019, about 52% of the global sale volumes are general grade.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global ASA Copolymers Market

In 2020, the global ASA Copolymers market size was US$ 972.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1295.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

Of the major players of ASA Copolymers, LG Chem maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. LG Chem accounted for 19% of the ASA Copolymers revenue market share in 2019. Other players accounted for 17%, 16 %, 13% including Chi Mei Corporation, Ineos Styrolution Group, SABIC.

China, United States, Europe, China Taiwan, Japan and Korea are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Considering the consumption region. USA is the largest consumption area, making up 23% in 2019. Europe ranks the second, total ASA Resin accounted for 20%.

Global ASA Copolymers Scope and Market Size

ASA Copolymers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ASA Copolymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the ASA Copolymers market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the ASA Copolymers market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and ASA Copolymers Market Share Analysis

ASA Copolymers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, ASA Copolymers product introduction, recent developments, ASA Copolymers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

