This report contains market size and forecasts of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market was valued at 11340 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14860 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Crystalline Silicon PV

Thin Film PV

China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Non-residential

Residential

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV

