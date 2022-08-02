Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market was valued at 11340 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14860 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Crystalline Silicon PV
Thin Film PV
China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Non-residential
Residential
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jinko Solar
Trina Solar
Canadian Solar
JA Solar
Hanwha
First Solar
Yingli
SunPower
Sharp
Solarworld
Eging PV
Risen
Kyocera Solar
GCL
Longi Solar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/