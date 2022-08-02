Global and Japan Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Solvent Waterproof Coating Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Solvent Waterproof Coating market.
In 2020, the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Solvent Waterproof Coating market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Scope and Market Size
Solvent Waterproof Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Solvent Waterproof Coating market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Liquid Waterproof Coating
Dry Waterproof Coating
Segment by Application
Road Construction
Building Construction
Bridge and Tunnel Construction
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
AkzoNobel
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
BASF
Sika
Henkel
Badese
Huarun
Mapei
Grupo Puma
Koster
Davco
Oriental Yuhong
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Liquid Waterproof Coating
1.2.3 Dry Waterproof Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Road Construction
1.3.3 Building Construction
1.3.4 Bridge and Tunnel Construction
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Solvent Waterproof Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Compet
