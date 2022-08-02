Global and Japan Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Solvent Waterproof Coating Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Solvent Waterproof Coating market.

In 2020, the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Solvent Waterproof Coating market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Scope and Market Size

Solvent Waterproof Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Solvent Waterproof Coating market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Liquid Waterproof Coating

Dry Waterproof Coating

Segment by Application

Road Construction

Building Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

Sika

Henkel

Badese

Huarun

Mapei

Grupo Puma

Koster

Davco

Oriental Yuhong

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid Waterproof Coating

1.2.3 Dry Waterproof Coating

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Building Construction

1.3.4 Bridge and Tunnel Construction

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Solvent Waterproof Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Compet

