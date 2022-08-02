Global and United States Carbon Fiber Fabrics Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Carbon fibers or carbon fibres (alternatively CF, graphite fiber or graphite fibre) are fibers about 510 micrometers in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. Carbon fibers have several advantages including high stiffness, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance and low thermal expansion.
Segment by Type
Twill Fiber Fabrics
Plain Fiber Fabrics
Segment by Application
Industrial
Household
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Saertex
Sigmatex
Vectorply
Chomarat
BGF Industries
SGL Group
Hexcel
Selcom
Toray
Rock West Composites
Gernitex
ACP Composites
KINO
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Fabrics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Twill Fiber Fabrics
1.2.3 Plain Fiber Fabrics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Household
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Carbon Fiber Fabrics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Carbon Fiber Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Carbon Fiber Fabrics Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Fabrics Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
