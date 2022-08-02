This report contains market size and forecasts of Diesel in global, including the following market information:

Global Diesel Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Diesel Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million MT)

Global top five Diesel companies in 2020 (%)

The global Diesel market was valued at 1001950 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1173020 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Diesel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diesel Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million MT)

Global Diesel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

#1 Diesel Fuel

#2 Diesel Fuel

Others

Global Diesel Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million MT)

Global Diesel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Railway

Marine

Others

Global Diesel Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million MT)

Global Diesel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diesel revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diesel revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Diesel sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million MT)

Key companies Diesel sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BP

Shell

CNPC

EXXON MOBIL

Sinopec

Indian Oil

TOTAL

Pertamina

Chevron

Petronas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diesel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diesel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diesel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diesel Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Diesel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Diesel Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diesel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diesel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diesel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diesel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diesel Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diesel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diesel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diesel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diesel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diesel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Diesel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 #1 Diesel Fuel

4.1.3 #2 Diesel Fuel

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Diesel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global

