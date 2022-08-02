This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool in global, including the following market information:

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units)

Global top five Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool companies in 2020 (%)

The global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool market was valued at 1797.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2050.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Capacity (mAh) 1300

Capacity (mAh) 1500

Capacity (mAh) 2000

Capacity (mAh) 2500

Others (2200 mAh, etc.)

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Cordless Drills/Drivers

Cordless Saws

Cordless Grinders

Cordless Rotary Hammers

Others

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Li-Ion Battery for Power Tool sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Murata

TenPower

Panasonic

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BYD

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

Toshiba

ALT

