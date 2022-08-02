Global and China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Wood-plastic composites (WPCs), also known under the tradename Plastic-Wood of Covema,are composite materials made of wood fiber/wood flour and thermoplastic(s) such as PE, PP, PVC, or PLA.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market
This report focuses on global and China Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market.
In 2020, the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Scope and Market Size
Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Hollow Decking Board
Solid Decking Board
Segment by Application
Outdoor Terraces or Balconies
Pools
Fences
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Trex Company
Cladco Profiles
COOWIN
Guofeng Wood-Plastic Composite
GEM
MESEN
Huangshan Huasu New Material
Tianyuan
MexyTech
Anhui Red Forest New Material
Armadillo Deck
Goodhill Enterprise
EverJade WPC Decking
Green Deck
Logical Plastic
Eva-tech
Green Plank AB
TimberTech
UPM ProFi
Sentai WPC
Newtechwood
TECHTECHN
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hollow Decking Board
1.2.3 Solid Decking Board
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Outdoor Terraces or Balconies
1.3.3 Pools
1.3.4 Fences
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC )Decking Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/