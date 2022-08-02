Global and Japan Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line is the polygon String Trimmer Line made from nylon material.

Most trimmers operate with an industry-standard cutting line. This line is most often made from a hardened, monofilament nylon line. These cutting lines range in diameter, which tells users how durable the lines are; the thicker the line, the less it will break. However, thicker line will require more engine power to whip the head around at a fast enough speed to cut through the blades of grasses and weeds.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market.

In 2020, the global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market size was US$ 56 million and it is expected to reach US$ 61 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Scope and Market Size

Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

0.065 inches  0.080 inches

0.085 inches  0.105 inches

0.110+ inches

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Speed

Mazzaferro

Rotary(Desert&Maxpower)

Blount (Oregon)

Yao I

Huaju Industrial

ECHO

Husqvarna AB (RedMax)

Zhejiang Hausys

Ariens (Stens)

Arnold

STIHL

Shakespeare Monofilaments

DEWALT

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 0.065 inches – 0.080 inches

1.2.3 0.085 inches – 0.105 inches

1.2.4 0.110+ inches

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Multi-sided Nylon

