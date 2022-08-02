Global and Japan Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line is the polygon String Trimmer Line made from nylon material.
Most trimmers operate with an industry-standard cutting line. This line is most often made from a hardened, monofilament nylon line. These cutting lines range in diameter, which tells users how durable the lines are; the thicker the line, the less it will break. However, thicker line will require more engine power to whip the head around at a fast enough speed to cut through the blades of grasses and weeds.
In 2020, the global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market size was US$ 56 million and it is expected to reach US$ 61 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Multi-sided Nylon String Trimmer Line market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
