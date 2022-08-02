Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Two of the most widely used isothiazolinone biocides are 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (chloromethylisothiazolinone or CMIT) and 2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (methylisothiazolinone or MIT), which are the active ingredients in a 3:1 mixture (CMIT: MIT) sold commercially as Kathon.

The industry's leading producers are DuPont and Dalian Bio-Chem Company, with revenues of 27.15 per cent and 24.81 per cent respectively in 2019.

Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market

In 2020, the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market size was US$ 238.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 322.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Scope and Market Size

5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market is segmented into

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application, the 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market is segmented into

Industrial Water Treatment

Oilfield

Paper

Coating

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Share Analysis

5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone product introduction, recent developments, 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DuPont

Dalian Bio-Chem Company

Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry

THOR Group

Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials

Dalian Tianwei Chemical

Lonza

Clariant

Troy Corporation

