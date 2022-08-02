Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Two of the most widely used isothiazolinone biocides are 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (chloromethylisothiazolinone or CMIT) and 2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one (methylisothiazolinone or MIT), which are the active ingredients in a 3:1 mixture (CMIT: MIT) sold commercially as Kathon.
The industry's leading producers are DuPont and Dalian Bio-Chem Company, with revenues of 27.15 per cent and 24.81 per cent respectively in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market
In 2020, the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market size was US$ 238.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 322.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.
Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Scope and Market Size
5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market is segmented into
Cosmetic Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application, the 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market is segmented into
Industrial Water Treatment
Oilfield
Paper
Coating
Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Share Analysis
5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone product introduction, recent developments, 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
DuPont
Dalian Bio-Chem Company
Dalian Xingyuan Chemistry
THOR Group
Weifang Heaven-sent New Materials
Dalian Tianwei Chemical
Lonza
Clariant
Troy Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cosmetic Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Water Treatment
1.3.3 Oilfield
1.3.4 Paper
1.3.5 Coating
1.3.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales 2016-2027
2.2 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-3-Isothiazolone Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global 5-Chloro-2-Methyl-
