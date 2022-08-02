Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Synthetic fiber rope refers to the high strength fiber material through weaving, sewing and other processes, usually divided into synthetic fiber hoisting belt, fastener, safety belt, traction rope, cable, etc.The synthetic fiber rope industry was $1.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 4% from 2018 to 2025.

The global market for synthetic fibre ropes has grown slowly over the past few years due to the continued impact of reduced customer spending on upstream offshore oil and gas-related demand (exploration, drilling and commissioning activities) and competitive price pressures.Nevertheless, synthetic fibre ropes are rapidly replacing steel ropes due to their superior properties and are in great demand in emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region.Key participants include Wireco World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Bridon International Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Yale Cordage Inc., Juli Sling Co.? Ltd, Cortland Limited, Southern Ropes,Lanex AS, GRPP, English Braids Ltd, Taizhou Hongda, Katradis, Jiangsu Shenyun, etc.Leading companies have the advantages of good performance, rich product types, mature technology and impeccable after-sales service.As a result, they have a large share of the high-end market.

Looking ahead, the slow downward trend in prices in recent years will remain unchanged.As competition intensifies, the price gap between different brands will narrow.Similarly, gross margins can fluctuate.Chinese synthetic fiber ropes market achieved rapid development in recent years, Chinese companies by increasing investment and research and development, have a foothold in the international market, to participate in international competition and division of labor, to a certain extent, and obtain larger market share, but in terms of technical development and brand competition is still a certain gap compared with international large enterprises.Some large enterprises in China have been able to carry out independent research and development, and developed some special materials and products with independent intellectual property rights. In terms of varieties, specifications, quality and output scale, Chinese synthetic fiber ropes are narrowing the gap with similar products in other countries.

On the whole, China's synthetic fiber rope enterprises still lag behind the world's advanced level in terms of product structure, quality, production cost, innovation ability, technical and economic indicators, waste resource utilization and environmental protection.

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope key players include Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., WireCo World Group, Samson Rope Technologies, Bridon International Ltd, Teufelberger Holding AG, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China, and North America, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Polypropylene Rope is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oceans and Fisheries, followed by Oil and Gas, Crane, Sports Leisure, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Market

In 2020, the global Synthetic Fiber Rope market size was US$ 1338.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1726.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Synthetic Fiber Rope Scope and Market Size

Synthetic Fiber Rope market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Fiber Rope market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Synthetic Fiber Rope market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Synthetic Fiber Rope market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Synthetic Fiber Rope Market Share Analysis

Synthetic Fiber Rope market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Synthetic Fiber Rope product introduction, recent developments, Synthetic Fiber Rope sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

