Global and Japan Rooftop PV System Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Rooftop PV System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rooftop PV System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Rooftop PV System market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Crystalline Silicon
Thin Film
Segment by Application
Non-residential
Residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Jinko Solar
Trina Solar
Canadian Solar
JA Solar
Hanwha
First Solar
Yingli
SunPower
Sharp
Solarworld
Eging PV
Risen
Kyocera Solar
GCL
Longi Solar
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rooftop PV System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rooftop PV System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon
1.2.3 Thin Film
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rooftop PV System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Non-residential
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rooftop PV System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rooftop PV System Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Rooftop PV System Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Rooftop PV System, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Rooftop PV System Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Rooftop PV System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Rooftop PV System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Rooftop PV System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Rooftop PV System Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Rooftop PV System Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Rooftop PV System Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Rooftop PV System Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Rooftop PV System Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Rooftop PV System Sales Market Share by M
