Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
The solid buoyancy material is a kind of solid compound which is obtained by the physical and chemical reaction of the inorganic light weight filling material into the organic polymer material.Based on the characteristics of low density and high pressure, solid buoyancy materials are widely used in civil, commercial and military applications, such as the counterweight of equipment in water, floating or suspended floating cables and buoys, submarine cable burying machinery, zero buoyancy towing body, unmanned remotely operated submersible, etc.Different conditions of use, its performance requirements are not the same.With the development of Marine technology, the application prospect of high strength buoyancy materials is very broad.In addition, since the solid buoyancy material is required for subsequent processing.Generally speaking, according to different processing requirements, the processing fee is very different.In this report, the price we calculated mainly refers to the ex-factory price of the solid buoyancy material itself, and does not include the processing costs.At present, hollow glass bead floating materials occupy the largest market share in the production end, and the market share of chemical foam buoyancy materials is continuously declining.Compared with chemical foam buoyancy material, hollow glass bead floating material has obvious advantages.
Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) key players include Trelleborg, Balmoral, Matrix, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 45%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by United States, and Australia, both have a share about 40 percent.
In terms of product, Hollow Glass Bead Buoyancy Material is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offshore Oil Exploration, followed by Scuba Diving Equipment, Ocean Buoy, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market
In 2020, the global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market size was US$ 606.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 748.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Scope and Market Size
Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market is segmented into
Chemical Foam Buoyancy Material
Hollow Glass Bead Buoyancy Material
Composite Lightweight Buoyancy Material
Segment by Application, the Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market is segmented into
Scuba Diving Equipment
Offshore Oil Exploration
Ocean Buoy
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Share Analysis
Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) product introduction, recent developments, Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Trelleborg
Matrix
Balmoral
Engineered Syntactic Systems (ESS)
Diab Group
Bmtl-HF
Gurit
Floatex
Syntech
Marine Chemical Research Institute
Hubei Haishan Technology Co.,Ltd.
CBM Future
AMMT
Qingdao Evergreen Maritime Co.,Ltd
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Chemical Foam Buoyancy Material
1.2.3 Hollow Glass Bead Buoyancy Material
1.2.4 Composite Lightweight Buoyancy Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Scuba Diving Equipment
1.3.3 Offshore Oil Exploration
1.3.4 Ocean Buoy
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Solid Buoyancy M
