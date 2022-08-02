Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The solid buoyancy material is a kind of solid compound which is obtained by the physical and chemical reaction of the inorganic light weight filling material into the organic polymer material.Based on the characteristics of low density and high pressure, solid buoyancy materials are widely used in civil, commercial and military applications, such as the counterweight of equipment in water, floating or suspended floating cables and buoys, submarine cable burying machinery, zero buoyancy towing body, unmanned remotely operated submersible, etc.Different conditions of use, its performance requirements are not the same.With the development of Marine technology, the application prospect of high strength buoyancy materials is very broad.In addition, since the solid buoyancy material is required for subsequent processing.Generally speaking, according to different processing requirements, the processing fee is very different.In this report, the price we calculated mainly refers to the ex-factory price of the solid buoyancy material itself, and does not include the processing costs.At present, hollow glass bead floating materials occupy the largest market share in the production end, and the market share of chemical foam buoyancy materials is continuously declining.Compared with chemical foam buoyancy material, hollow glass bead floating material has obvious advantages.

Global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) key players include Trelleborg, Balmoral, Matrix, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by United States, and Australia, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Hollow Glass Bead Buoyancy Material is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offshore Oil Exploration, followed by Scuba Diving Equipment, Ocean Buoy, etc.

In 2020, the global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market size was US$ 606.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 748.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market is segmented into

Chemical Foam Buoyancy Material

Hollow Glass Bead Buoyancy Material

Composite Lightweight Buoyancy Material

Segment by Application, the Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market is segmented into

Scuba Diving Equipment

Offshore Oil Exploration

Ocean Buoy

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) Market Share Analysis

Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) product introduction, recent developments, Solid Buoyancy Material (SBM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Trelleborg

Matrix

Balmoral

Engineered Syntactic Systems (ESS)

Diab Group

Bmtl-HF

Gurit

Floatex

Syntech

Marine Chemical Research Institute

Hubei Haishan Technology Co.,Ltd.

CBM Future

AMMT

Qingdao Evergreen Maritime Co.,Ltd

