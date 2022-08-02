Uncategorized

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) key players include Ashland, Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd., etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 70%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, and United States, both have a share about 40 percent.1,4-Butenediol is a pesticide and pharmaceutical intermediate, also known as 2-butene-1,4-diol. There are two isomers, both of which are amber odorless liquids. Easily soluble in water, ethanol, acetone, and almost insoluble in lower aliphatic hydrocarbons or aromatic hydrocarbons. Mainly used as a plasticizer for alkyd resins, a crosslinking agent for synthetic resins, and a bactericide, etc. It is also used in the preparation of nylon and medicine.

In terms of product, Crude Product is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medicine, followed by Pesticide, Plating Additive, Paper, etc.

In 2020, the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Scope and Market Size

2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Share Analysis

2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) product introduction, recent developments, 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

 

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Refined Product
1.2.3 Crude Product
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Medicine
1.3.3 Pesticide
1.3.4 Paper
1.3.5 Plating Additive
1.3.6 Plastic
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global 2-

 

