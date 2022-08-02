Global PEEK Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.
The major raw materials for PEEK Materials are 4,4 Difluorobenzophenone, Hydroquinone and Diphenyl sulfone. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of PEEK Materials.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global PEEK Materials Market
In 2020, the global PEEK Materials market size was US$ 496.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 780.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.
Global PEEK Materials Scope and Market Size
PEEK Materials market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PEEK Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the PEEK Materials market is segmented into
Pure PEEK Resin
Modified Resin
Segment by Application, the PEEK Materials market is segmented into
Aerospace and Automotive
Machinery and Energy
Electrical and Electronic
Medical and Healthcare
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and PEEK Materials Market Share Analysis
PEEK Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PEEK Materials product introduction, recent developments, PEEK Materials sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Victrex
Solvay
Evonik
ZYPEEK
Kingfa
JUSEP
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PEEK Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PEEK Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Pure PEEK Resin
1.2.3 Modified Resin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PEEK Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace and Automotive
1.3.3 Machinery and Energy
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronic
1.3.5 Medical and Healthcare
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PEEK Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global PEEK Materials Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global PEEK Materials Sales 2016-2027
2.2 PEEK Materials Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 PEEK Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global PEEK Materials Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global PEEK Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global PEEK Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 PEEK Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global PEEK Materials Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global PEEK Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global PEEK Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global PEEK Materials by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top PEEK Materials Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1
