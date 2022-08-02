Global PEEK Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

The major raw materials for PEEK Materials are 4,4 Difluorobenzophenone, Hydroquinone and Diphenyl sulfone. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of PEEK Materials.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PEEK Materials Market

In 2020, the global PEEK Materials market size was US$ 496.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 780.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Global PEEK Materials Scope and Market Size

PEEK Materials market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PEEK Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the PEEK Materials market is segmented into

Pure PEEK Resin

Modified Resin

Segment by Application, the PEEK Materials market is segmented into

Aerospace and Automotive

Machinery and Energy

Electrical and Electronic

Medical and Healthcare

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and PEEK Materials Market Share Analysis

PEEK Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PEEK Materials product introduction, recent developments, PEEK Materials sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

ZYPEEK

Kingfa

JUSEP

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PEEK Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PEEK Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pure PEEK Resin

1.2.3 Modified Resin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PEEK Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace and Automotive

1.3.3 Machinery and Energy

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronic

1.3.5 Medical and Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PEEK Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PEEK Materials Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global PEEK Materials Sales 2016-2027

2.2 PEEK Materials Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 PEEK Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global PEEK Materials Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global PEEK Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global PEEK Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 PEEK Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global PEEK Materials Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global PEEK Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global PEEK Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global PEEK Materials by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top PEEK Materials Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1

