Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Admixtures are additions to a concrete mix that can help control the set time and other aspects of fresh concrete. Common admixtures include accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, air entraining admixtures, and water-reducing admixtures.
The global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is led by China, followed by North America, Europe and Japan. There is still room for growth in the Concrete Admixtures market in the next six years, and the Asia-Pacific region will become its largest sales market. There are numerous suppliers of construction chemicals, including many small and midsized companies that operate on a regional basis. There are a limited number of multinational producers, including Sika, Sobute New Material, BASF, KZJ New Materials, GCP Applied Technologies, Fosroc, Mapei, and others.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market
In 2020, the global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market size was US$ 9805.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12270 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.
Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Scope and Market Size
Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is segmented into
Concrete Water Reducers
Concrete Expanding Agent
Concrete Accelerator
Others
Segment by Application, the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is segmented into
Commercial Concrete
Pre-cast Concrete Units
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Share Analysis
Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical product introduction, recent developments, Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sika
Sobute New Material
BASF
KZJ New Materials
GCP Applied Technologies
Fosroc
Mapei
Guangdong Redwall New Materials
Arkema
Shijiazhuang Yucai
Kao Chemicals
Shanxi Kaidi
Shangdong Huawei
Liaoning Kelong
Takemoto
Huangteng Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Concrete Water Reducers
1.2.3 Concrete Expanding Agent
1.2.4 Concrete Accelerator
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial Concrete
1.3.3 Pre-cast Concrete Units
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Concrete Admixtures
