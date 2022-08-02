Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Admixtures are additions to a concrete mix that can help control the set time and other aspects of fresh concrete. Common admixtures include accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, air entraining admixtures, and water-reducing admixtures.

The global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is led by China, followed by North America, Europe and Japan. There is still room for growth in the Concrete Admixtures market in the next six years, and the Asia-Pacific region will become its largest sales market. There are numerous suppliers of construction chemicals, including many small and midsized companies that operate on a regional basis. There are a limited number of multinational producers, including Sika, Sobute New Material, BASF, KZJ New Materials, GCP Applied Technologies, Fosroc, Mapei, and others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market

In 2020, the global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market size was US$ 9805.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12270 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Scope and Market Size

Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is segmented into

Concrete Water Reducers

Concrete Expanding Agent

Concrete Accelerator

Others

Segment by Application, the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is segmented into

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Share Analysis

The major companies include:

The major companies include:

Sika

Sobute New Material

BASF

KZJ New Materials

GCP Applied Technologies

Fosroc

Mapei

Guangdong Redwall New Materials

Arkema

Shijiazhuang Yucai

Kao Chemicals

Shanxi Kaidi

Shangdong Huawei

Liaoning Kelong

Takemoto

Huangteng Chemical

