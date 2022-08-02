Global Methyl Glucose Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Methyl Glucose is a monosaccharide prepared in research laboratory through acid-catalyzed reaction of methanol and glucose. It is widely utilized as a chemical intermediate for generating products or derivatives that serve the cosmetics & personal care industry as thickening agents, humectants, emollients, moisturizers, and emulsifiers. Methyl glucose market products find increasing application in hair care, moisturizing creams, body wash, lotions, baby care, cleansers, and other skincare products. Factors such as non-toxic and non-irritant nature along with their ability to form stable emulsions supporting product demand.

Methyl glucose can be used in both personal care and cosmetics. Personal Care is the main application field, accounting for 63%of the global share. With strong downstream demand, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of methyl glucose, with consumption share of 47% globally in 2019.

This market is relatively dispersive, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Hangzhou Lingeba Technology, Tinci, TIM Chemical, Reachin, Lubrizol and KCI, etc.

In 2020, the global Methyl Glucose market size was US$ 106.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 167.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Methyl Glucose market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methyl Glucose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Methyl Glucose Dioleate

Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate

PPG-10 Methyl Glucose Ether

PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether

PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether Distearate

PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Trioleate and Propanediol

Methyl Gluceth -10

Methyl Gluceth -20

PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate

PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate and Others

Personal Care

Cosmetics

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Methyl Glucose market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Methyl Glucose product introduction, recent developments, Methyl Glucose sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Hangzhou Lingeba Technology

Tinci

TIM Chemical

Reachin

Lubrizol

KCI

Foshan Hytop New Material

Kalichem

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Evonik Industries

NOF Corporation

