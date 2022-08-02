Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polyglycerol is a polyhydric alcohol that forms ether bonds after the hydroxyl groups between two or more glycerol molecules are dehydrated. It is an important fine chemical product and synthetic intermediate.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market with about 37.50% of the Global consumption for Polyglycerol in 2019. With over 34.62% share of in the Polyglycerol market, Europe was the second largest application market in 2019. In terms of application, Polyglycerol market can be broadly classified as Food, Cosmetics and Personal Care, etc. Consumption from Cosmetics and Personal Care reached to 25167 MT in 2019, with major applications as non-ionic emulsifiers, dispersants, emollients, wetting agents or thickeners in personal care formulations. Unesterified PG is not usually as direct food additive but Polyglycerol Esters (PGEs) is widely used for food applications. PG Esters are versatile products: emulsifiers, fat-substitutes, effects on foodstuffs rheology.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101885/global-polyglycerol-2021-2027-701

In 2020, the global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market size was US$ 189.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 346.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Scope and Market Size

Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market is segmented into

PG2

PG3

PG4

PG6

PG10

Segment by Application, the Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market is segmented into

Food

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Share Analysis

Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) product introduction, recent developments, Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Spiga Nord S.p.A.

Lonza Group

INOVYN

Cargill

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

DAICEL CORPORATION

Binzhou GIN&ING New Material Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101885/global-polyglycerol-2021-2027-701

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PG2

1.2.3 PG3

1.2.4 PG4

1.2.5 PG6

1.2.6 PG10

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 2561

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101885/global-polyglycerol-2021-2027-701

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/