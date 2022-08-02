Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Polyglycerol is a polyhydric alcohol that forms ether bonds after the hydroxyl groups between two or more glycerol molecules are dehydrated. It is an important fine chemical product and synthetic intermediate.
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market with about 37.50% of the Global consumption for Polyglycerol in 2019. With over 34.62% share of in the Polyglycerol market, Europe was the second largest application market in 2019. In terms of application, Polyglycerol market can be broadly classified as Food, Cosmetics and Personal Care, etc. Consumption from Cosmetics and Personal Care reached to 25167 MT in 2019, with major applications as non-ionic emulsifiers, dispersants, emollients, wetting agents or thickeners in personal care formulations. Unesterified PG is not usually as direct food additive but Polyglycerol Esters (PGEs) is widely used for food applications. PG Esters are versatile products: emulsifiers, fat-substitutes, effects on foodstuffs rheology.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market
In 2020, the global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market size was US$ 189.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 346.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Scope and Market Size
Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market is segmented into
PG2
PG3
PG4
PG6
PG10
Segment by Application, the Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market is segmented into
Food
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Share Analysis
Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) product introduction, recent developments, Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Spiga Nord S.p.A.
Lonza Group
INOVYN
Cargill
Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo
DAICEL CORPORATION
Binzhou GIN&ING New Material Technology
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PG2
1.2.3 PG3
1.2.4 PG4
1.2.5 PG6
1.2.6 PG10
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 25618-55-7) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Polyglycerol (CAS 2561
