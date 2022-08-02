Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

China now has the largest recycling production in the world with almost 40% of the global share. The HDPE recycle represent the largest share of the worldwide, and the package remains the largest application field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market

In 2020, the global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market size was US$ 14600 million and it is expected to reach US$ 21660 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Scope and Market Size

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is segmented into

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Segment by Application, the Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is segmented into

Package

Vehicle

construction

textile

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Share Analysis

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Indorama Ventures (Custom Polymers PET)

B&B Plastics

B.schoenberg

Arrotin Plastic

RJM International

Ultra-Poly

Avangard Innovative

United Plastic Recycling

Norwich Plastics

MBA Polymers

SUEZ

Chongqing Gengye

Shandong Pengzhousuye

Shanghai Re-mall Environmental New Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tianqiang

LIANYUNGANG LONGSHINE PLASTICS

