Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
China now has the largest recycling production in the world with almost 40% of the global share. The HDPE recycle represent the largest share of the worldwide, and the package remains the largest application field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market
In 2020, the global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market size was US$ 14600 million and it is expected to reach US$ 21660 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Scope and Market Size
Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is segmented into
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
Segment by Application, the Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is segmented into
Package
Vehicle
construction
textile
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Share Analysis
Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Indorama Ventures (Custom Polymers PET)
B&B Plastics
B.schoenberg
Arrotin Plastic
RJM International
Ultra-Poly
Avangard Innovative
United Plastic Recycling
Norwich Plastics
MBA Polymers
SUEZ
Chongqing Gengye
Shandong Pengzhousuye
Shanghai Re-mall Environmental New Material Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Tianqiang
LIANYUNGANG LONGSHINE PLASTICS
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PET
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 HDPE
1.2.5 LDPE
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Package
1.3.3 Vehicle
1.3.4 construction
1.3.5 textile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Industrial
