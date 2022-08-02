Global Drywall Panels Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
The Drywall Panels industry can be broken down into several segments, Regular Drywall Panels, Mold Resistant Drywall Panels, etc.
In the applications, Residential Building segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 80% share of global market. Key players include USG (Knuaf), National Gypsum Company, Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries), Saint Gobain, American Gypsum (Eagle Materials), Pabco Gypsum, etc. Top six players account for about 97% of total market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drywall Panels Market
In 2020, the global Drywall Panels market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Drywall Panels Scope and Market Size
Drywall Panels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drywall Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Drywall Panels market is segmented into
Regular Drywall Panels
Mold Resistant Drywall Panels
Moisture Resistant Drywall Panels
Fire Resistant Drywall Panels
Other Types
Segment by Application, the Drywall Panels market is segmented into
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Drywall Panels Market Share Analysis
Drywall Panels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Drywall Panels product introduction, recent developments, Drywall Panels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
USG (Knuaf)
National Gypsum Company
Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries)
Saint Gobain
American Gypsum (Eagle Materials)
Pabco Gypsum
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drywall Panels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Drywall Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Regular Drywall Panels
1.2.3 Mold Resistant Drywall Panels
1.2.4 Moisture Resistant Drywall Panels
1.2.5 Fire Resistant Drywall Panels
1.2.6 Other Types
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drywall Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Industrial Building
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Drywall Panels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Drywall Panels Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Drywall Panels Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Drywall Panels Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Drywall Panels Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Drywall Panels Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Drywall Panels Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Drywall Panels Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Drywall Panels Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Drywall Panels Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Drywall Panels Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Drywall Panels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Drywall Panels by Manufacturers
