Global Barite Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Barite is rich in barium sulfate mineral, it is difficult to dissolve in water and acid, non-toxic, non-magnetic, can absorb X-ray and ray, mainly used in oil drilling mud weighting agent, cosolvent, rubber, plastic, paint filler, etc..

Global barite manufacturers are mainly Guizhou Tianhong Mining, Guizhou Redstar, Hayward, Huaxin Mining Group and Guangxi Lianzhuang. In 2019, China's barite mineral output accounted for 29.91% of the global output and 31.17% of the global market share. India and Morocco are the second and third largest producers of barite minerals respectively, accounting for 24.11 percent and 11.51 percent of global barite mineral production in 2019.

In terms of applications, drilling fluid is the largest part, accounting for 78% of the global market share in 2019. Barite is also widely used in barium compounds, paints and coatings, plastics and rubber, paper-making, medical, cosmetics and other fields.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Barite Market

In 2020, the global Barite market size was US$ 965.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1044.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Barite Scope and Market Size

Barite market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Barite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Barite market is segmented into

3.9g/cm3

4.0g/cm3

4.1g/cm3

4.2g/cm3

4.3g/cm3

Segment by Application, the Barite market is segmented into

Drilling Fluid

Barium Compounds

Paints and Coatings

Plastics and Rubber

Paper-making

Medical

Cosmetics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Barite Market Share Analysis

Barite market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Barite product introduction, recent developments, Barite sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Excalibar Minerals

Ado Mining

Corpomin

Gimpex

Hayward

Guangxi Lianzhuang

Tianhong Mining

Guizhou SABOMAN

SinoBarite

Zhashui Barite Mining

Guizhou Redstar

Guizhou TOLIBARI

Yunnan Judu Mining

Huaxin Mining Group

Jiangsu Qunxin Powder

