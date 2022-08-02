Global Barite Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Barite is rich in barium sulfate mineral, it is difficult to dissolve in water and acid, non-toxic, non-magnetic, can absorb X-ray and ray, mainly used in oil drilling mud weighting agent, cosolvent, rubber, plastic, paint filler, etc..
Global barite manufacturers are mainly Guizhou Tianhong Mining, Guizhou Redstar, Hayward, Huaxin Mining Group and Guangxi Lianzhuang. In 2019, China's barite mineral output accounted for 29.91% of the global output and 31.17% of the global market share. India and Morocco are the second and third largest producers of barite minerals respectively, accounting for 24.11 percent and 11.51 percent of global barite mineral production in 2019.
In terms of applications, drilling fluid is the largest part, accounting for 78% of the global market share in 2019. Barite is also widely used in barium compounds, paints and coatings, plastics and rubber, paper-making, medical, cosmetics and other fields.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Barite Market
In 2020, the global Barite market size was US$ 965.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1044.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Barite Scope and Market Size
Barite market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Barite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Barite market is segmented into
3.9g/cm3
4.0g/cm3
4.1g/cm3
4.2g/cm3
4.3g/cm3
Segment by Application, the Barite market is segmented into
Drilling Fluid
Barium Compounds
Paints and Coatings
Plastics and Rubber
Paper-making
Medical
Cosmetics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Barite Market Share Analysis
Barite market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Barite product introduction, recent developments, Barite sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Excalibar Minerals
Ado Mining
Corpomin
Gimpex
Hayward
Guangxi Lianzhuang
Tianhong Mining
Guizhou SABOMAN
SinoBarite
Zhashui Barite Mining
Guizhou Redstar
Guizhou TOLIBARI
Yunnan Judu Mining
Huaxin Mining Group
Jiangsu Qunxin Powder
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Barite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Barite Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 3.9g/cm3
1.2.3 4.0g/cm3
1.2.4 4.1g/cm3
1.2.5 4.2g/cm3
1.2.6 4.3g/cm3
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Barite Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Drilling Fluid
1.3.3 Barium Compounds
1.3.4 Paints and Coatings
1.3.5 Plastics and Rubber
1.3.6 Paper-making
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Cosmetics
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Barite Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Barite Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Barite Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Barite Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Barite Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Barite Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Barite Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Barite Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Barite Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Barite Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Barite Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Barite Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Barite by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Barite Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Barite Sales by M
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/