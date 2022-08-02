Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Propylene glycol is a dihydric alcohol, a colorless, odorless, slightly viscous liquid with several excellent features as a solvent. Propylene glycol can be used as a solvent to make paint, cleansers, inks, fingernail polish and removers and household cleaning agents.
Propylene glycol solvent industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world propylene glycol solvent industry. The main market players are Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama (Huntsman), ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, SKC, Shell, etc. Dow is the largest manufacturer of propylene glycol solvent in 2019 based in USA, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Thailand, Saudi Arab. Global top 2 manufacturers hold a share nearly 50% in 2019.
Europe and North America are the main consumption regions. In 2019, these two regions occupied more than 61% of the global consumption volume.
Propylene glycol solvent mainly many applications, including industrial cleaning fluid, paint and ink, food processing, medical field, personal care, etc. Among those, industrial cleaning fluid is the largest application with 38% sales share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market
In 2020, the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market size was US$ 1042.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1299.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.
Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Scope and Market Size
Propylene Glycol Solvent market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Propylene Glycol Solvent market is segmented into
Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent
Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent
Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent
Segment by Application, the Propylene Glycol Solvent market is segmented into
Industrial Cleaning Fluid
Paint and Ink
Food Processing
Medical Field
Personal Care
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share Analysis
Propylene Glycol Solvent market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Propylene Glycol Solvent product introduction, recent developments, Propylene Glycol Solvent sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Dow
Lyondell Basell
Indorama(Huntsman)
ADM
INEOS
BASF
Repsol
SKC
Shell
Shandong Shida Shenghua
CNOOC & Shell Petrochem
Hi-tech Spring Chem
Daze Group
Shandong Depu Chem
