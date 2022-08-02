Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Propylene glycol is a dihydric alcohol, a colorless, odorless, slightly viscous liquid with several excellent features as a solvent. Propylene glycol can be used as a solvent to make paint, cleansers, inks, fingernail polish and removers and household cleaning agents.

Propylene glycol solvent industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world propylene glycol solvent industry. The main market players are Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama (Huntsman), ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, SKC, Shell, etc. Dow is the largest manufacturer of propylene glycol solvent in 2019 based in USA, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Thailand, Saudi Arab. Global top 2 manufacturers hold a share nearly 50% in 2019.

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions. In 2019, these two regions occupied more than 61% of the global consumption volume.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101923/global-propylene-glycol-solvent-2021-2027-601

Propylene glycol solvent mainly many applications, including industrial cleaning fluid, paint and ink, food processing, medical field, personal care, etc. Among those, industrial cleaning fluid is the largest application with 38% sales share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market

In 2020, the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market size was US$ 1042.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1299.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Scope and Market Size

Propylene Glycol Solvent market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Propylene Glycol Solvent market is segmented into

Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Segment by Application, the Propylene Glycol Solvent market is segmented into

Industrial Cleaning Fluid

Paint and Ink

Food Processing

Medical Field

Personal Care

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share Analysis

Propylene Glycol Solvent market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Propylene Glycol Solvent product introduction, recent developments, Propylene Glycol Solvent sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Indorama(Huntsman)

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua

CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

Hi-tech Spring Chem

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chem

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101923/global-propylene-glycol-solvent-2021-2027-601

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.2.3 Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Cleaning Fluid

1.3.3 Paint and Ink

1.3.4 Food Processing

1.3.5 Medical Field

1.3.6 Personal Care

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Propylene

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101923/global-propylene-glycol-solvent-2021-2027-601

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/