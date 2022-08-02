Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Alkyl Succinic Anhydride in this report refer to Alkenyl succinic anhydrides (ASA).
Alkenyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) are modified five-membered succinic anhydrides bearing a branched iso-alkenyl chain (C14 to C22). They are colorless, and usually viscous liquids. They are widely used, especially in surface sizing of paper, paperboard, and cardboard, as well as in the hydrophobicization of cellulose fibers. Products treated with it show reduced penetration of aqueous media, such as inks or drinks (like milk or fruit juices).
At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemira, Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding approximately 25% revenue market share in 2019. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria. In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 80% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market
In 2020, the global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market size was US$ 213.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 301.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Scope and Market Size
Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is segmented into
OSA
ODSA
NSA
DDSA
Others
Segment by Application, the Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is segmented into
Sizing Agent
Curing Agent
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Share Analysis
Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Alkyl Succinic Anhydride product introduction, recent developments, Alkyl Succinic Anhydride sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kemira
Albemarle
Vertellus
Milliken Chemical
Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)
Ineos
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 OSA
1.2.3 ODSA
1.2.4 NSA
1.2.5 DDSA
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Sizing Agent
1.3.3 Curing Agent
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Alkyl Succinic A
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/