Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride in this report refer to Alkenyl succinic anhydrides (ASA).

Alkenyl succinic anhydrides (ASA) are modified five-membered succinic anhydrides bearing a branched iso-alkenyl chain (C14 to C22). They are colorless, and usually viscous liquids. They are widely used, especially in surface sizing of paper, paperboard, and cardboard, as well as in the hydrophobicization of cellulose fibers. Products treated with it show reduced penetration of aqueous media, such as inks or drinks (like milk or fruit juices).

At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemira, Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding approximately 25% revenue market share in 2019. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria. In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 80% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market

In 2020, the global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market size was US$ 213.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 301.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Scope and Market Size

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is segmented into

OSA

ODSA

NSA

DDSA

Others

Segment by Application, the Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market is segmented into

Sizing Agent

Curing Agent

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Alkyl Succinic Anhydride Market Share Analysis

Alkyl Succinic Anhydride market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Alkyl Succinic Anhydride product introduction, recent developments, Alkyl Succinic Anhydride sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kemira

Albemarle

Vertellus

Milliken Chemical

Mare Holding (AkzoNobel)

Ineos

Chevron Phillips Chemical

