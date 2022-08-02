Global Smart Glass Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Smart glass is the advance technologies that has exterior stimulus properties and use the clean technology concept. Smart glass switches its property depending on the external temperature. Smart glass switches either automatically or manually to manage the glare, the amount of heat and light. Smart glass can be damaged owing to large exposure to the UV rays.

The smart glass market is a rapidly growing industry.At present, the world intelligent glass industry has several production companies.The main producers are Saint-Gobain, Gentex, View, Asahi Glass and PPG. As the world's top five best enterprises, they have a total market share of more than 80%. In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2019, these two regions occupied almost 90% of the global consumption volume in total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Glass Market

In 2020, the global Smart Glass market size was US$ 621.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 820.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Smart Glass Scope and Market Size

Smart Glass market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Smart Glass market is segmented into

Electrochromic Smart Glass

SPD Smart Glass

PDLC Smart Glass

Segment by Application, the Smart Glass market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace

Architecture

Solar Panel

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Smart Glass Market Share Analysis

Smart Glass market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Smart Glass product introduction, recent developments, Smart Glass sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Saint Gobain

Gentex

View

Asahi Glass

Polytronix

Vision Systems

PPG

Glass Apps

Ravenbrick

Scienstry

SPD Control System

Pleotint

Smartglass International

ChromoGenics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Glass Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electrochromic Smart Glass

1.2.3 SPD Smart Glass

1.2.4 PDLC Smart Glass

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Architecture

1.3.5 Solar Panel

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Glass Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Smart Glass Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Smart Glass Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Smart Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Smart Glass Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Smart Glass Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Smart Glass Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Smart Glass Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Smart Glass Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Smart Glass Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Smart Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Smart Glass by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Smart Glass Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Smart Glass Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sma

