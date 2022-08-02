Global Ceramic Decal Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Ceramic and porcelain can be found in archeological digs thousands of years ago still harboring their vivid mineral glazes. These stable materials are still unchanged even when all the metals tools are long gone. Similar to colored glaze, decals are made of stable mineral colors.

Decals are printed images made from mineral toners. The toners are either silkscreen or digitally printed on special paper coated in water soluble glue. The colored images are then covered with a coating. When the decal is wet, the image is released from the paper , applied and fired in a kiln at approximately 1400F, once fired at these colors will become permanently embedded on top of the glaze of the ware.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 23% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Stecol Ceramic Crafts, Tangshan Jiali, Handan Ceramic, Jiangsu Nanyang and Concord Ceramics.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/103299/global-ceramic-decal-2021-2027-703

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ceramic Decal Market

In 2020, the global Ceramic Decal market size was US$ 506.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 558.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Ceramic Decal Scope and Market Size

Ceramic Decal market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramic Decal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Ceramic Decal market is segmented into

Digital Decals

Silkscreen Decals

Others

Segment by Application, the Ceramic Decal market is segmented into

Daily Use Ceramics

Artistic Ceramics

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ceramic Decal Market Share Analysis

Ceramic Decal market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ceramic Decal product introduction, recent developments, Ceramic Decal sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Stecol Ceramic Crafts

Tangshan Jiali

Handan Ceramic

Jiangsu Nanyang

Concord Ceramics

Leipold International

Hi-Coat

Tullis Russell

Design Point Decal

Tony Transfer

Bel Decal

Deco Art

Yimei

Bailey

Siak Transfers

Trinity Decals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/103299/global-ceramic-decal-2021-2027-703

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ceramic Decal Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ceramic Decal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Digital Decals

1.2.3 Silkscreen Decals

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ceramic Decal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Daily Use Ceramics

1.3.3 Artistic Ceramics

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ceramic Decal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ceramic Decal Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ceramic Decal Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Ceramic Decal Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Ceramic Decal Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ceramic Decal Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ceramic Decal Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Ceramic Decal Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Ceramic Decal Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ceramic Decal Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Ceramic Decal Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Ceramic Decal Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Ceramic Decal by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Ceramic Decal Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Ceramic Decal Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ceram

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/103299/global-ceramic-decal-2021-2027-703

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/