Global Ceramic Decal Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Ceramic and porcelain can be found in archeological digs thousands of years ago still harboring their vivid mineral glazes. These stable materials are still unchanged even when all the metals tools are long gone. Similar to colored glaze, decals are made of stable mineral colors.
Decals are printed images made from mineral toners. The toners are either silkscreen or digitally printed on special paper coated in water soluble glue. The colored images are then covered with a coating. When the decal is wet, the image is released from the paper , applied and fired in a kiln at approximately 1400F, once fired at these colors will become permanently embedded on top of the glaze of the ware.
At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 23% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Stecol Ceramic Crafts, Tangshan Jiali, Handan Ceramic, Jiangsu Nanyang and Concord Ceramics.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ceramic Decal Market
In 2020, the global Ceramic Decal market size was US$ 506.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 558.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.
Global Ceramic Decal Scope and Market Size
Ceramic Decal market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramic Decal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Ceramic Decal market is segmented into
Digital Decals
Silkscreen Decals
Others
Segment by Application, the Ceramic Decal market is segmented into
Daily Use Ceramics
Artistic Ceramics
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ceramic Decal Market Share Analysis
Ceramic Decal market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ceramic Decal product introduction, recent developments, Ceramic Decal sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Stecol Ceramic Crafts
Tangshan Jiali
Handan Ceramic
Jiangsu Nanyang
Concord Ceramics
Leipold International
Hi-Coat
Tullis Russell
Design Point Decal
Tony Transfer
Bel Decal
Deco Art
Yimei
Bailey
Siak Transfers
Trinity Decals
