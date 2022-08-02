Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Anhydrous magnesium sulfate, chemical formula: MgSO4, colorless orthorhombic crystal. Soluble in water, ethanol, glycerin, insoluble in acetone. It is used in the pharmaceutical and printing and dyeing industries. It can also be used as a desiccant, feed, fertilizer or compound fertilizer. It is also a raw material for the production of magnesium oxide.

Among various applications of anhydrous magnesium sulfate, demand from industrial accounts for the largest share. In 2019, the field consumed approximately 73% of the market share, mainly from the paper industry and ABS industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of anhydrous magnesium sulfate, with a market share of about 54% in 2019. Europe and North America account for a huge part of the rest, occupying nearly 32% and 8% of the global market, respectively.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101931/global-anhydrous-magnesium-sulfate-2021-2027-667

The key players in the global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market are like K+S and Laiyu Chemical, Hongda Xingye , Laizhou Kangxin, etc. The top 5 companies totally hold almost 65% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market

In 2020, the global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market size was US$ 120.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 151 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Scope and Market Size

Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market is segmented into

Industrial Grade Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate

Food Grade Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate

Segment by Application, the Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market is segmented into

Industry

Agriculture

Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Share Analysis

Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate product introduction, recent developments, Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

K+S

UMAI CHEMICAL

Gee Gee Kay

Laiyu Chemical

Laizhou Kangxin

Laizhou Litong

Hongda Xingye

Laizhou Shouxi

Zibo Jinxing

Yantai Sanding

Weifang Huakang

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101931/global-anhydrous-magnesium-sulfate-2021-2027-667

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate

1.2.3 Food Grade Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Anhydrous Magnesium Sulfate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Anhydrous Magnesiu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101931/global-anhydrous-magnesium-sulfate-2021-2027-667

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/