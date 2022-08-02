Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Hafnium(IV) chloride is the inorganic compound with the formula HfCl4. This colourless solid is the precursor to most hafnium organometallic compounds. It has a variety of highly specialized applications, mainly in materials science and as a catalyst.

Based on the product purity, the Hafnium Chloride is primarily split into 99%, 99.9%, etc. In 2019, Purity 99.9% accounted for a share of about 72% in the global Hafnium Chloride market.

Hafnium chloride is widely used in catalyst and CVD/ALD precursor, with market share in these two segments of about 27% and 58% in 2019, respectively. Other uses only accounted for over 15% of the global market totally.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101933/global-hafnium-chloride-2021-2027-185

The top 5 companies of global hafnium chloride market are JPTech, ATI Metals, Versum Materials, Gelest and Forsman, whose market share in 2019 reached over 73% in total. Among them, JPTech accounted for nearly 24% of global market, which was in a relatively leading position.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market

In 2020, the global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market size was US$ 5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Scope and Market Size

Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market is segmented into

Purity 99%

Purity 99.9%

Others

Segment by Application, the Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market is segmented into

Catalyst

CVD/ALD Precursor

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Share Analysis

Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) product introduction, recent developments, Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Versum Materials

JPTech

Absco

ATI Metals

Gelest

Entegris

Huajing Powdery Material

Forsman

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101933/global-hafnium-chloride-2021-2027-185

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Purity 99%

1.2.3 Purity 99.9%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Catalyst

1.3.3 CVD/ALD Precursor

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Hafnium Chlori

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101933/global-hafnium-chloride-2021-2027-185

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/