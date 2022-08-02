Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Hafnium(IV) chloride is the inorganic compound with the formula HfCl4. This colourless solid is the precursor to most hafnium organometallic compounds. It has a variety of highly specialized applications, mainly in materials science and as a catalyst.
Based on the product purity, the Hafnium Chloride is primarily split into 99%, 99.9%, etc. In 2019, Purity 99.9% accounted for a share of about 72% in the global Hafnium Chloride market.
Hafnium chloride is widely used in catalyst and CVD/ALD precursor, with market share in these two segments of about 27% and 58% in 2019, respectively. Other uses only accounted for over 15% of the global market totally.
The top 5 companies of global hafnium chloride market are JPTech, ATI Metals, Versum Materials, Gelest and Forsman, whose market share in 2019 reached over 73% in total. Among them, JPTech accounted for nearly 24% of global market, which was in a relatively leading position.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market
In 2020, the global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market size was US$ 5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.
Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Scope and Market Size
Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market is segmented into
Purity 99%
Purity 99.9%
Others
Segment by Application, the Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market is segmented into
Catalyst
CVD/ALD Precursor
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Share Analysis
Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) product introduction, recent developments, Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Versum Materials
JPTech
Absco
ATI Metals
Gelest
Entegris
Huajing Powdery Material
Forsman
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Purity 99%
1.2.3 Purity 99.9%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Catalyst
1.3.3 CVD/ALD Precursor
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Hafnium Chloride (CAS 13499-05-3) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Hafnium Chlori
