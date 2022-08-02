Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Perfluorinated compounds are straight-chain or branched-chain hydrocarbons whose hydrogen atoms have been completely replaced by fluorine. In the commercial market, it is mainly used for plasma etching of silicon dioxide or other silica-based materials. This report focuses on Chinese perfluorocarbon market, including Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4), Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6), Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8) and Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6).

Perfluorocarbons can be split into different types of perfluorinated compounds, among which Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4) dominated Chinese Perfluorocarbons market by a market share of over 65% in 2019. Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6) and Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8) accounted for about 29% of market in total.

The major application of Perfluorocarbons is to be used as Gas for Electronic Etching, which took up over 63% of Chinese market in 2019. Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment and Optical Fiber Production occupied over 13% and 10% of market, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Perfluorocarbons Market

In 2020, the global Perfluorocarbons market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Perfluorocarbons Scope and Market Size

Perfluorocarbons market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perfluorocarbons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Perfluorocarbons market is segmented into

Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4)

Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6)

Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8)

Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8)

Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6)

Segment by Application, the Perfluorocarbons market is segmented into

Gas for Electronic Etching

Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Optical Fiber Production

Medical Enhanced Ultrasonography

Subzero Refrigeration

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Perfluorocarbons Market Share Analysis

Perfluorocarbons market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Perfluorocarbons product introduction, recent developments, Perfluorocarbons sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Huate Gas

Yoke Technology

Jinhong Gas

Britech

Peric

Haohua Chemical Science & Technology

Yongjing Technology

Sichuan Fuhuaxin

Feiyuan Chemical

Linggas

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Perfluorocarbons Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4)

1.2.3 Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6)

1.2.4 Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8)

1.2.5 Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8)

1.2.6 Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Gas for Electronic Etching

1.3.3 Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

1.3.4 Optical Fiber Production

1.3.5 Medical Enhanced Ultrasonography

1.3.6 Subzero Refrigeration

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Perfluorocarbons Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Perfluorocarbons Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Perfluorocarbons Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global P

