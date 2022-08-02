Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Perfluorinated compounds are straight-chain or branched-chain hydrocarbons whose hydrogen atoms have been completely replaced by fluorine. In the commercial market, it is mainly used for plasma etching of silicon dioxide or other silica-based materials. This report focuses on Chinese perfluorocarbon market, including Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4), Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6), Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8) and Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6).
Perfluorocarbons can be split into different types of perfluorinated compounds, among which Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4) dominated Chinese Perfluorocarbons market by a market share of over 65% in 2019. Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6) and Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8) accounted for about 29% of market in total.
The major application of Perfluorocarbons is to be used as Gas for Electronic Etching, which took up over 63% of Chinese market in 2019. Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment and Optical Fiber Production occupied over 13% and 10% of market, respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Perfluorocarbons Market
In 2020, the global Perfluorocarbons market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Perfluorocarbons Scope and Market Size
Perfluorocarbons market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perfluorocarbons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Perfluorocarbons market is segmented into
Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4)
Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6)
Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8)
Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8)
Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6)
Segment by Application, the Perfluorocarbons market is segmented into
Gas for Electronic Etching
Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
Optical Fiber Production
Medical Enhanced Ultrasonography
Subzero Refrigeration
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Perfluorocarbons Market Share Analysis
Perfluorocarbons market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Perfluorocarbons product introduction, recent developments, Perfluorocarbons sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Huate Gas
Yoke Technology
Jinhong Gas
Britech
Peric
Haohua Chemical Science & Technology
Yongjing Technology
Sichuan Fuhuaxin
Feiyuan Chemical
Linggas
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Perfluorocarbons Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Carbon Tetrafluoride (CF4)
1.2.3 Hexafluoro-Ethane(C2F6)
1.2.4 Octafluoro-Propane (C3F8)
1.2.5 Octafluoro-Cyclobutane(C4F8)
1.2.6 Hexafluoro-Butadiene(C4F6)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Gas for Electronic Etching
1.3.3 Cleaning of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
1.3.4 Optical Fiber Production
1.3.5 Medical Enhanced Ultrasonography
1.3.6 Subzero Refrigeration
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Perfluorocarbons Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Perfluorocarbons Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Perfluorocarbons Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Perfluorocarbons Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Perfluorocarbons Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global P
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/