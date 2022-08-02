Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Curing agent for epoxy resin, also called epoxy curing agent or epoxy hardener. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.

Curing agent for epoxy resin is mainly classified into the following types: amine based, anhydrides based and other products, among which amine type is the most widely used type which took up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.

Curing agent for epoxy resin has wide range of applications, such as coatings, construction, adhesives, composites, etc. And coating was the most widely used area which took up about 33% of the global total in 2019.

Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, Aditya Birla Group, Cardolite, Dasen Material, Gabriel Performance Products, Huntsman, Atul, Kukdo Chemical, etc. are the key suppliers in the global curing agent for epoxy resin market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market

In 2020, the global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market size was US$ 2134.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2808.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Scope and Market Size

Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market is segmented into

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Others

Segment by Application, the Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market is segmented into

Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Share Analysis

Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin product introduction, recent developments, Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Olin Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman

Kukdo Chemical

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Yun Teh Industrial

