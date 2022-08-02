Global Titanium Scrap Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Titanium Scrap has a variety of properties when it comes to useful characteristics. With the vast amount of titanium used, there is also a vast amount of titanium scrap and titanium alloy scrap to recycle from these different forms. Titanium scrap and titanium alloy scrap has proved to be highly useful with their properties of superior corrosion resistance (saltwater propeller shafts), hard but lightweight makeup and high melting temperature.
Titanium Scrap could be used in wide range of areas, such as Aerospace, Biomedical, Chemical Industry and Automobile, etc. In 2019, the most widely used area was Aerospace, with a market share of over 49%.
North America, as the largest consumption region of global Titanium Scrap market, accounted for a market share of about 39% in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, with approximately 27% and 26%, respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Titanium Scrap Market
In 2020, the global Titanium Scrap market size was US$ 583.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 861.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Titanium Scrap Scope and Market Size
Titanium Scrap market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Titanium Scrap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Titanium Scrap market is segmented into
Mixed Titanium Solids
Titanium Turnings
Titanium Sworf
RUTILE Scraps
Titanium Sponge / Residues
Others
Segment by Application, the Titanium Scrap market is segmented into
Aerospace
Biomedical
Chemical Industry
Automobile
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Titanium Scrap Market Share Analysis
Titanium Scrap market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Titanium Scrap product introduction, recent developments, Titanium Scrap sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
TIMET
Global Titanium Inc.
Metraco NV
Monico Alloys
Phoolchand Bhagatsingh
Mega Metals
United Alloys and Metals
Globe Metal
Grandis Titanium
Goldman Titanium
Wolfram Metal Recyclers
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Titanium Scrap Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Titanium Scrap Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Mixed Titanium Solids
1.2.3 Titanium Turnings
1.2.4 Titanium Sworf
1.2.5 RUTILE Scraps
1.2.6 Titanium Sponge / Residues
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Titanium Scrap Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Biomedical
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Automobile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Titanium Scrap Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Titanium Scrap Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Titanium Scrap Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Titanium Scrap Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Titanium Scrap Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Titanium Scrap Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Titanium Scrap Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Titanium Scrap Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Titanium Scrap Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Titanium Scrap Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Titanium Scrap Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Titanium Scrap Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Titanium Scrap by
