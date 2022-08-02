Global Supercapacitor Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
This report studies about electrode material for supercapacitors, supercapacitor materials scope such as activated carbon, activated carbon fibre, graphene, carbon nanotube, etc.
The key players in the global Supercapacitor Materials market are like Kuraray and Cabot Norit, etc. The top 4 companies accounted for a total market share of about 81% in 2019, among which Kuraray, as the leader in this industry, occupied over 26% of the market.
The application of Supercapacitor Materials mainly counts electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) and lithium-ion capacitors (LICs)/hybrid capacitors. In 2019, Electric Double-layer Capacitors (EDLCs) took the leading position by occupying over 94% of the global market, while Lithium-ion capacitors (LICs)/Hybrid Capacitors only took up about 6%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Supercapacitor Materials Market
In 2020, the global Supercapacitor Materials market size was US$ 373.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1097.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Supercapacitor Materials Scope and Market Size
Supercapacitor Materials market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Supercapacitor Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Supercapacitor Materials market is segmented into
Activated Carbon
Activated Carbon Fibre
Graphene
Carbon Nanotube
Others
Segment by Application, the Supercapacitor Materials market is segmented into
Electric Double-layer capacitors (EDLCs)
Lithium-ion capacitors (LICs)/Hybrid Capacitors
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Supercapacitor Materials Market Share Analysis
Supercapacitor Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Supercapacitor Materials product introduction, recent developments, Supercapacitor Materials sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kuraray
Cabot Norit
Power Carbon Technology
OCSiAl
Jacobi Carbons
XG Science
Global Graphene Group
Beihai Sence Carbon Materials
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Supercapacitor Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Supercapacitor Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Activated Carbon
1.2.3 Activated Carbon Fibre
1.2.4 Graphene
1.2.5 Carbon Nanotube
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Supercapacitor Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electric Double-layer capacitors (EDLCs)
1.3.3 Lithium-ion capacitors (LICs)/Hybrid Capacitors
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Supercapacitor Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Supercapacitor Materials Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Supercapacitor Materials Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Supercapacitor Materials Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Supercapacitor Materials Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Supercapacitor Materials Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Supercapacitor Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Supercapacitor Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Supercapacitor Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Supercapacitor Materials Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Supercapacitor Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Superca
