Global Fluorene Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Fluorene or 9H-fluorene is an organic compound with the formula (C6H4)2CH2. It forms white crystals that exhibit a characteristic, aromatic odor similar to that of naphthalene.

Segment by Type, the Fluorene can be split into Industrial Fluorene, Refined Fluorene. In 2019, Industrial Fluorene took up over 94% of global market, while Refined Fluorene only occupied about 6%.

The key players in the global Fluorene market are like JFE Chemical Corporation and DEZA a. s., etc. In 2019, JFE Chemical Corporation and China BaoWu Steel Group were in the top position of global Fluorene market both with a market share about 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of Fluorene, with a market share of over 84% in 2019. Listed behind are Europe and North America, which occupied about 10% and 5% of global market, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fluorene Market

In 2020, the global Fluorene market size was US$ 85 million and it is expected to reach US$ 98 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Fluorene Scope and Market Size

Fluorene market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Fluorene market is segmented into

Refined Fluorene

Industrial Fluorene

Segment by Application, the Fluorene market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Chemical Intermediate

Pesticide

Electronic Chemicals

Dye

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fluorene Market Share Analysis

Fluorene market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Fluorene product introduction, recent developments, Fluorene sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

JFE Chemical Corporation

China BaoWu Steel Group

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Ansteel

Baoshun

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

DEZA a. s.

Koppers

Shandong Gude Chemical

Sinochem Group

Xiaoyi Jinjing Chemical

