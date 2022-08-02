Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Poly-gamma-glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5), is a water-soluble, biodegradable, non-toxic, biopolymer prepared by microbial fermentation, used in food, cosmetics, etc.

In the Consumption market, Polyglutamic acid in China takes about 75% market share, which is the biggest consumption area in the current market pattern. The United States ranks the second consumption area, with market share about 5%.

In this industry, the main players are Vedan Biotechnology, Bioleaders, Shandong Freda, Nanjing Shineking Biotech, Guanghua Group. In general, the main players are concentrated in China.

In terms of product, 700,000 Molecular Weight is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And based on the application, the largest application is Fertilizer, followed by Food & Drinks, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) Market

In 2020, the global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) market size was US$ 318 million and it is expected to reach US$ 451.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) Scope and Market Size

Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) Market Share Analysis

Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) product introduction, recent developments, Poly-Gamma-Glutamic Acid (CAS 84960-48-5) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

