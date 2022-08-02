Global Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Gamma-Octalactone (y-Octalactone) is a lactone and aroma compound with the chemical formula C8H14O2. gamma-Octanoic lactone occurs as an aroma constituent in many processed and unprocessed foods. It is a pale-yellow liquid with a fruity/coconut-like odor and is used both in aroma compositions and in heavy blossom perfumes.

Global Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) key players include Zhongyue Aroma, Anhui Hyea Aromas, ZOTEA, Soda Aromatic, Beijing LYS Chemicals, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 80%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe, North America, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Synthetic is the largest segment, with a share close to 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food Flavors, followed by Daily Flavors, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) Market

In 2020, the global Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) market size was US$ 17 million and it is expected to reach US$ 25 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) Scope and Market Size

Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) market is segmented into

Synthetic Gamma-Octalactone

Natural Gamma-Octalactone

Segment by Application, the Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) market is segmented into

Food Flavors

Daily Flavors

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) Market Share Analysis

Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) product introduction, recent developments, Gamma-Octalactone (CAS 104-50-7) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Zhongyue Aroma

Anhui Hyea Aromas

ZOTEA

Soda Aromatic

Beijing LYS Chemicals

Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance

Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical

Zhengzhou YiBang

