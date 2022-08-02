Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Methyl Naphthalene is a colorless oily liquid with a naphthalene-like odor. It can volatilize with steam. It is flammable, insoluble in water, and easily soluble in ether and ethanol. Relative density (20°C) 1.025, boiling point 245°C, flash point 82.2°C.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region, with a consumption market share nearly 62%. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second consumption area with the consumption market share over 20%.

Koppers Inc, Ruetgers, Nippon Steel Chemical, JFE Chemical, BaoChem, etc. are the leaders of the industry and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. They are also the main international exporters.

Methyl Naphthalene can be broadly classified into three types: 1-Methylnaphthalene, 2-Methylnaphthalene, etc. The proportion of 2-Methylnaphthalene is about 33%.

Methyl Naphthalene is widely used in pharmaceutical intermediate and organic synthesis. The most proportion of Methyl Naphthalene is used in Organic Synthesis, the consumption proportion is about 60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Methyl Naphthalene Market

In 2020, the global Methyl Naphthalene market size was US$ 93 million and it is expected to reach US$ 98.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Methyl Naphthalene Scope and Market Size

Methyl Naphthalene market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methyl Naphthalene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Methyl Naphthalene market is segmented into

1-Methylnaphthalene

2-Methylnaphthalene

Others

Segment by Application, the Methyl Naphthalene market is segmented into

Important Intermediate

Organic Synthesis

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Methyl Naphthalene Market Share Analysis

Methyl Naphthalene market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Methyl Naphthalene product introduction, recent developments, Methyl Naphthalene sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Koppers Inc

Ruetgers

Nippon Steel Chemical

JFE Chemical

Hualun

SxtyChem

SinoChem Hebei

BaoChem

WanshidaChem

SinocoalChem

Baoshun

Flint Hills Resources

Crowley Chemical Company

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Methyl Naphthalene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 1-Methylnaphthalene

1.2.3 2-Methylnaphthalene

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Important Intermediate

1.3.3 Organic Synthesis

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Methyl Naphthalene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Methyl Naphthalene Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Methyl Naphthalene Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Methyl Naphthalene Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Methyl Naphthalene Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Methyl Naphthalene Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Methyl Naphthalene Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Methyl Naphthalene Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Methyl Naphthalene Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Methyl Naphthalene Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Methyl Naphthalene Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Methyl Naphthalene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Methyl Naphthalene by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Methyl Naphthalene Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global

