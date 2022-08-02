Global Supercapacitor Materials Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

This report studies about electrode material for supercapacitors, supercapacitor materials scope such as activated carbon, activated carbon fibre, graphene, carbon nanotube, etc.

The key players in the global Supercapacitor Materials market are like Kuraray and Cabot Norit, etc. The top 4 companies accounted for a total market share of about 81% in 2019, among which Kuraray, as the leader in this industry, occupied over 26% of the market.

The application of Supercapacitor Materials mainly counts electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) and lithium-ion capacitors (LICs)/hybrid capacitors. In 2019, Electric Double-layer Capacitors (EDLCs) took the leading position by occupying over 94% of the global market, while Lithium-ion capacitors (LICs)/Hybrid Capacitors only took up about 6%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Supercapacitor Materials Market

In 2020, the global Supercapacitor Materials market size was US$ 373.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1097.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Supercapacitor Materials Scope and Market Size

Supercapacitor Materials market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Supercapacitor Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Supercapacitor Materials market is segmented into

Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Fibre

Graphene

Carbon Nanotube

Others

Segment by Application, the Supercapacitor Materials market is segmented into

Electric Double-layer capacitors (EDLCs)

Lithium-ion capacitors (LICs)/Hybrid Capacitors

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Supercapacitor Materials Market Share Analysis

Supercapacitor Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Supercapacitor Materials product introduction, recent developments, Supercapacitor Materials sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kuraray

Cabot Norit

Power Carbon Technology

OCSiAl

Jacobi Carbons

XG Science

Global Graphene Group

Beihai Sence Carbon Materials

