Global and Japan Plastic Sheets Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Plastic Sheets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Sheets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Plastic Sheets market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

LLDPE

LDPE

HDPE

BOPP

CPP

PVC

Others

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging

Consumer Goods

Industrial Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Amcor Limited

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

AEP Industries Inc.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

RKW SE

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Sheets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LLDPE

1.2.3 LDPE

1.2.4 HDPE

1.2.5 BOPP

1.2.6 CPP

1.2.7 PVC

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Industrial Packaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Sheets Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Sheets, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Sheets Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Sheets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Sheets Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Sheets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Sheets Manufacturers

