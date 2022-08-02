Global and Japan Plastic Sheets Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Plastic Sheets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Sheets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Plastic Sheets market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
LLDPE
LDPE
HDPE
BOPP
CPP
PVC
Others
Segment by Application
Food Packaging
Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging
Consumer Goods
Industrial Packaging
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Amcor Limited
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Sealed Air Corporation
Toyobo Co., Ltd.
AEP Industries Inc.
Berry Plastics Group, Inc.
RKW SE
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
Toray Industries, Inc.
Uflex Ltd.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Sheets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 LLDPE
1.2.3 LDPE
1.2.4 HDPE
1.2.5 BOPP
1.2.6 CPP
1.2.7 PVC
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food Packaging
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Industrial Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic Sheets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plastic Sheets Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plastic Sheets, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Plastic Sheets Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plastic Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plastic Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Plastic Sheets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Plastic Sheets Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Plastic Sheets Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Plastic Sheets Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plastic Sheets Manufacturers
