Global and China Waste Plastic Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Waste Plastic Recycling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waste Plastic Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Waste Plastic Recycling market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

By Company

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

Custom Polymers

KW plastics

Extrupet

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Viridor

Centriforce

Visy

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Intco

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waste Plastic Recycling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PET
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 HDPE
1.2.5 LDPE
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging & Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Textile fiber / clothing
1.3.5 Landscaping/Street furniture
1.3.6 Other Uses
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Waste Plastic Recycling Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Waste Plastic Recycling Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Waste Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waste Pla

 

