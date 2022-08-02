Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Chromated copper arsenic (CCA), is a waterborne wood preservative introduced into wood by pressure impregnation. The active ingredients are chromium (47.5%), arsenic (34.0%) and copper (18.5%). The extraordinary effectiveness of CCA as a wood preservative lies in the combined action of these three elements. Copper, acts as a fungicide; arsenate, a form of arsenic, is an insecticide; and chromium, binds the ingredients to the wood.
CCA is the oldest and most widely used wood preservative in the world.
In South America, the leading producers are Lonza, Koppers, Viance and Goodfellow, with a combined market share of 87%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Market
Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Scope and Market Size
Chromated Copper Arsenate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chromated Copper Arsenate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Chromated Copper Arsenate market is segmented into
CCA-C
Others
Segment by Application, the Chromated Copper Arsenate market is segmented into
Agricultural Timber & Poles
Building and Fencing
Utility Poles
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Share Analysis
Chromated Copper Arsenate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Chromated Copper Arsenate product introduction, recent developments, Chromated Copper Arsenate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lonza
Koppers
Viance
Goodfellow
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chromated Copper Arsenate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 CCA-C
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Agricultural Timber & Poles
1.3.3 Building and Fencing
1.3.4 Utility Poles
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Chromated Copper Arsenate Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Chromated Copper Arsenate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Chromated Copper Arsenate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
