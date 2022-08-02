Global Carbon Block Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Carbon block is mainly comprised of activated carbon granules and a binding agent that allows the carbon granules to maintain a static position relative to each other. Carbon blocks, which were first introduced in the early 1970's, are one of the most effective and widely used technologies in the Point Of Use (POU) drinking water treatment industry. Solid carbon blocks, or simply carbon blocks, are employed either as standalone treatment methods or in conjunction with other filtration technologies.

Global Carbon Block main players are Marmon, Multipure, CB Tech, American Carbon Block, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 45%. USA is the largest market, with a share nearly 70%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Carbon Block Market

In 2020, the global Carbon Block market size was US$ 1556.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1969.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Carbon Block Scope and Market Size

Carbon Block market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Block market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Carbon Block market is segmented into

Extruded Type

Compressed Type

Segment by Application, the Carbon Block market is segmented into

POE Water Treatment

POU Water Treatment

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Carbon Block Market Share Analysis

Carbon Block market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Carbon Block product introduction, recent developments, Carbon Block sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Marmon

Multipure

CB Tech

American Carbon Block

AXEON

Omnipure

Pentek

Aquafilter

Aquaphor

Coco Carbon

Altwell Tech

Handok Cleantec

3AC

Siam Cast Nylon

BEATUS

Kemflo

Filtrafine

Hongtek

Pursafet Carbon Block

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Block Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Block Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Extruded Type

1.2.3 Compressed Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Block Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 POE Water Treatment

1.3.3 POU Water Treatment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Block Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carbon Block Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Carbon Block Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Carbon Block Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Carbon Block Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Carbon Block Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Carbon Block Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Carbon Block Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Carbon Block Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Carbon Block Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Carbon Block Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Carbon Block Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Carbon Block by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Carbon Block Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Carbon Block Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Carbon Block Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

