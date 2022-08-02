Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

PP nonwoven fabric is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. However, it also has some defects, such as a low melting point, low thermal deformation temperature, poor creep-resistant performance, poor dimensional stability, low temperature brittleness, etc.

On the other hand, PP nonwoven fabric itself is resistant to erosion by mildew, but it cannot directly kill it. Furthermore, its side-chain polymers have flexible molecule chains and are non-polar, with the latter attribute making it difficult to blend with other polymers, and the weak molecule combination making its heat resistance poor. Thus, in order to expand the functions of PP nonwoven fabrics, it is necessary to modify and process it.

Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric main players are AVINTIV, Kimberly-Clark, First Quality, Toray, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over20%. China is the largest market, with a share above 35%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market

In 2020, the global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market size was US$ 13310 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18490 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Scope and Market Size

Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented into

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

Segment by Application, the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented into

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Share Analysis

Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric product introduction, recent developments, Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

AVINTIV

Kimberly-Clark

AVGOL

First Quality

Toray

PEGAS

Fitesa

Fibertex

Mitsui

Wonderful Nonwovens

Regent Nonwoven Materials

Huifeng Nonwoven

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Jinsheng Huihuang

Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

Action Nonwovens

Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

