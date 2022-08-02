Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
PP nonwoven fabric is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. However, it also has some defects, such as a low melting point, low thermal deformation temperature, poor creep-resistant performance, poor dimensional stability, low temperature brittleness, etc.
On the other hand, PP nonwoven fabric itself is resistant to erosion by mildew, but it cannot directly kill it. Furthermore, its side-chain polymers have flexible molecule chains and are non-polar, with the latter attribute making it difficult to blend with other polymers, and the weak molecule combination making its heat resistance poor. Thus, in order to expand the functions of PP nonwoven fabrics, it is necessary to modify and process it.
Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric main players are AVINTIV, Kimberly-Clark, First Quality, Toray, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over20%. China is the largest market, with a share above 35%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market
In 2020, the global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market size was US$ 13310 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18490 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Scope and Market Size
Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented into
Meltblown
Spunbonded
Staples
Segment by Application, the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market is segmented into
Hygiene
Construction
Geotextile
Filtration
Automotive
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Share Analysis
Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric product introduction, recent developments, Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
AVINTIV
Kimberly-Clark
AVGOL
First Quality
Toray
PEGAS
Fitesa
Fibertex
Mitsui
Wonderful Nonwovens
Regent Nonwoven Materials
Huifeng Nonwoven
Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven
CHTC Jiahua
Kingsafe Group
Jinsheng Huihuang
Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens
Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products
Action Nonwovens
Dongguan Veijun Non-woven
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Meltblown
1.2.3 Spunbonded
1.2.4 Staples
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hygiene
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Geotextile
1.3.5 Filtration
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Poly
