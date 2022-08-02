Global PVDF Binder for Battery Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Binder is one of the important components of lithium ion battery pole piece. It is a polymer compound that adheres the active material and conductive agent in the electrode piece to the electrode current collector. It can enhance the contact between the active material, the conductive agent and the current collector. The performance and the role of stabilizing the structure of the pole piece are additional materials with high technical content in lithium-ion battery materials. Studies have shown that although the amount of binder used in the electrode sheet is small, the performance of the binder directly affects the capacity, life and safety of the battery. PVDF is currently the most commonly used oily binder in the lithium-ion battery industry. It is a non-polar chain-packed polymer binder. Its outstanding features are strong oxidation-reduction resistance, good thermal stability, and easy to disperse, but it needs to use N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) as a solvent. The volatilization temperature is high, there is a certain degree of environmental pollution, and the price is expensive. Obvious shortcomings include relatively high Young's modulus, between 1-4 GPa, the flexibility of the pole piece is not good enough; after PVDF absorbs water, the molecular weight decreases and the viscosity becomes worse, so the humidity requirements of the environment are relatively high; for ions and electrons Insulation, a certain degree of swelling in the electrolyte, and exothermic reaction with metallic lithium and LixC6 at higher temperatures, which is detrimental to the safety of the battery.

Global PVDF Binder for Battery key players include Kureha, Solvay, Arkema, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 70%.

China is the largest consumption market, with a share about 61%, it is followed by Japan, which has a share about 15 percent.

In terms of product, Suspension Polymerization is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power Battery, followed by Digital Battery, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVDF Binder for Battery Market

In 2020, the global PVDF Binder for Battery market size was US$ 268 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1348.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 25.2% during 2021-2027.

Global PVDF Binder for Battery Scope and Market Size

PVDF Binder for Battery market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVDF Binder for Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the PVDF Binder for Battery market is segmented into

Emulsion Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Segment by Application, the PVDF Binder for Battery market is segmented into

Energy Storage Battery

Digital Battery

Power Battery

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and PVDF Binder for Battery Market Share Analysis

PVDF Binder for Battery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PVDF Binder for Battery product introduction, recent developments, PVDF Binder for Battery sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kureha

Solvay

Arkema

Sino-Fluorine

Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials

Huaxiashenzhou

Sinochem

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVDF Binder for Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Emulsion Polymerization

1.2.3 Suspension Polymerization

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Energy Storage Battery

1.3.3 Digital Battery

1.3.4 Power Battery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Sales 2016-2027

2.2 PVDF Binder for Battery Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 PVDF Binder for Battery Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 PVDF Binder for Battery Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global PVDF Binder for Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global PVDF Bin

