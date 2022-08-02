Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Calcium chloride desiccant is an environmentally friendly, food grade disposable desiccant. Its high absorption rate 300% (RH ? 90%), efficiently reducing the relative humidity in the sealed bag and ensure cargo safe storage and transportation, Protect cargo from moisture, mildew.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market
In 2020, the global Calcium Chloride Desiccant market size was US$ 116.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 141.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Scope and Market Size
Calcium Chloride Desiccant market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calcium Chloride Desiccant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Calcium Chloride Desiccant market is segmented into
100-1000g
>1000g
Segment by Application, the Calcium Chloride Desiccant market is segmented into
Shipping Container
Furniture and Home Furnishings
Clothing and Textile
Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market Share Analysis
Calcium Chloride Desiccant market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Calcium Chloride Desiccant product introduction, recent developments, Calcium Chloride Desiccant sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Clariant
Chunwang
Super Dry
Absortech
DingXing Industry
Shanghai Yixuan
YUEJI
Aquadry
FUJIGEL SANGYO
Tianjin Tianshengxingye
SORBEAD India
Shenzhen Absorb King
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Calcium Chloride Desiccant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 <100g
1.2.3 100-1000g
1.2.4 >1000g
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Shipping Container
1.3.3 Furniture and Home Furnishings
1.3.4 Clothing and Textile
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Calcium Chloride Desiccant Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Calcium Chloride Desiccant Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Calcium Chlo
