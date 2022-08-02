Global and United States Plastics Packing Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Plastics Packing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastics Packing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Plastics Packing market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
PET Material
HDPE Material
LDPE Material
PP Material
Other
Segment by Application
Packaging-Non Food Contact
Packaging-Food Contact
Construction
Automotive
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Amcor
Ball
Crown Holdings
International Paper
Mondi
Owens-Illinois
Reynolds Group
Sealed Air
Smurfit Kappa
Stora Enso
WestRock
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastics Packing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PET Material
1.2.3 HDPE Material
1.2.4 LDPE Material
1.2.5 PP Material
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging-Non Food Contact
1.3.3 Packaging-Food Contact
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plastics Packing Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Plastics Packing Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Plastics Packing, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Plastics Packing Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Plastics Packing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Plastics Packing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Plastics Packing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Plastics Packing Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Plastics Packing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Plastics Packing Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plastics Packing Manu
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/