Global and China Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Abrasion Resistant Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Abrasion Resistant Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Abrasion Resistant Coatings market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Oxide Coatings
Carbide Coatings
Nitride Coatings
Epoxy Coatings
Polyurethane Coatings
Fluoropolymer Coatings
Polyester Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Marine
Power Generation
Infrastructure
Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
AkzoNobel
Saint-Gobain
Jotun
Sherwin-Williams
Hempel
Praxair Surface Technologies
Sika
Hardide
Bodycote
PPG
Arkema
Evonik Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Abrasion Resistant Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Oxide Coatings
1.2.3 Carbide Coatings
1.2.4 Nitride Coatings
1.2.5 Epoxy Coatings
1.2.6 Polyurethane Coatings
1.2.7 Fluoropolymer Coatings
1.2.8 Polyester Coatings
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Marine
1.3.5 Power Generation
1.3.6 Infrastructure
1.3.7 Transportation
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by R
