Global Solvent-Free Coating Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Solvent-free Epoxy Coatings
Solvent-Free Polyurethane Coatings
Solvent-Free Acrylic Coatings
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Industrial Machinery
Medical Device
Marine
Other
By Company
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Hempel
KCC Group
BASF
Arkema
Jotun
Nippon Paint
Chugoku Marine Paints
Tikkurila
AquaTec Coatings
Berger Paints
Shawcor
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
