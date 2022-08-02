Global Ink Solvents Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Ink Solvents include Glycol ethers, Butanone, Ethyl acetate, Butyl acetate, Isopropanol, Propanol, Butanol, Butanone, Ethoxypropanol, Ethoxypropyl Acetate, Butyl Glycolether, Isophorone, and others. Ink Solvents are widely used in flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard.

Global Ink Solvents key players include YIP'S Chem, Yankuang Lunan Chem, Baichuan Chem, Super Chemical, Sanmu Chem, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 40%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 50 percent.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/99577/global-ink-solvents-2021-2027-493

In terms of product, the segment includes Alcohol Solvents, Ester Solvents, Benzene Solvents, Ketone Solvents. And in terms of application, the largest application is Flexible Packaging, followed by Folding Cartons, Corrugated Cardboard, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ink Solvents Market

In 2020, the global Ink Solvents market size was US$ 1048 million and it is expected to reach US$ 565.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -8.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Ink Solvents Scope and Market Size

Ink Solvents market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ink Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Ink Solvents market is segmented into

Alcohol Solvents

Ester Solvents

Benzene Solvents

Ketone Solvents

Segment by Application, the Ink Solvents market is segmented into

Flexible Packaging

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Cardboard

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ink Solvents Market Share Analysis

Ink Solvents market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ink Solvents product introduction, recent developments, Ink Solvents sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Eastman

DuPont

Basf

Ashland

Shell

Mitsubishi Shoji Chem

Solvay

Evonik

Celanese

Ineos

Exxon Mobil

Vertec Biosolvent

Lotte Chem

LyondellBasell

LG Chem

Arkema

Showa Denko

YIP'S Chem

Yankuang Lunan Chem

Baichuan Chem

Super Chemical

Sanmu Chem

Jinyimeng Group

Jianye Chem

Zhongchuang Chem

CNPC

Lianhai Bio-tech

Sopo Group

Jidong Solvent

Huayi Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99577/global-ink-solvents-2021-2027-493

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ink Solvents Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ink Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Alcohol Solvents

1.2.3 Ester Solvents

1.2.4 Benzene Solvents

1.2.5 Ketone Solvents

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ink Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Flexible Packaging

1.3.3 Folding Cartons

1.3.4 Corrugated Cardboard

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ink Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ink Solvents Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ink Solvents Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Ink Solvents Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Ink Solvents Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ink Solvents Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ink Solvents Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Ink Solvents Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Ink Solvents Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ink Solvents Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Ink Solvents Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Ink Solvents Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Ink Solvents by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Ink Solvents Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Ink Solvents Sales

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99577/global-ink-solvents-2021-2027-493

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/