Global Ink Solvents Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Ink Solvents include Glycol ethers, Butanone, Ethyl acetate, Butyl acetate, Isopropanol, Propanol, Butanol, Butanone, Ethoxypropanol, Ethoxypropyl Acetate, Butyl Glycolether, Isophorone, and others. Ink Solvents are widely used in flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard.
Global Ink Solvents key players include YIP'S Chem, Yankuang Lunan Chem, Baichuan Chem, Super Chemical, Sanmu Chem, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 40%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 50 percent.
In terms of product, the segment includes Alcohol Solvents, Ester Solvents, Benzene Solvents, Ketone Solvents. And in terms of application, the largest application is Flexible Packaging, followed by Folding Cartons, Corrugated Cardboard, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ink Solvents Market
In 2020, the global Ink Solvents market size was US$ 1048 million and it is expected to reach US$ 565.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -8.4% during 2021-2027.
Global Ink Solvents Scope and Market Size
Ink Solvents market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ink Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Ink Solvents market is segmented into
Alcohol Solvents
Ester Solvents
Benzene Solvents
Ketone Solvents
Segment by Application, the Ink Solvents market is segmented into
Flexible Packaging
Folding Cartons
Corrugated Cardboard
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ink Solvents Market Share Analysis
Ink Solvents market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ink Solvents product introduction, recent developments, Ink Solvents sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Eastman
DuPont
Basf
Ashland
Shell
Mitsubishi Shoji Chem
Solvay
Evonik
Celanese
Ineos
Exxon Mobil
Vertec Biosolvent
Lotte Chem
LyondellBasell
LG Chem
Arkema
Showa Denko
YIP'S Chem
Yankuang Lunan Chem
Baichuan Chem
Super Chemical
Sanmu Chem
Jinyimeng Group
Jianye Chem
Zhongchuang Chem
CNPC
Lianhai Bio-tech
Sopo Group
Jidong Solvent
Huayi Group
